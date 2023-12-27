Open Extended Reactions

Magomed Ankalaev meets Johnny Walker in a rematch of top-10 light heavyweights in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Ankalaev (17-1-1, 1 NC) is unbeaten in his last 11 bouts, although the two most recent were a split draw against Jan Blachowicz a year ago and a no contest against Walker in October, which ended in Round 1 when Ankalaev landed an illegal knee that rendered Walker unable to continue. Ankalaev is No. 5 in the ESPN light heavyweight rankings.

The ninth-ranked Walker (21-7, 1 NC) has not lost in his last four bouts, with three victories preceding the no contest.

The year's opening UFC fight card also features another top-10 rematch: Matheus Nicolau (No. 8) vs. Manel Kape (9) at men's flyweight. Nicolau won the first meeting in 2021 by split decision.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Men's flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez

Men's bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Preston Parsons vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Men's bantamweight: Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolaños

Men's bantamweight: Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus

Men's featherweight: Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta

Men's flyweight: Felipe Bunes vs. Joshua Van

Ian Parker's betting tip

This could be a No. 1 contender fight for the next shot at the light heavyweight title. Ankalaev is currently a 5-to-1 favorite, as he should be. He is the better striker, with a higher fight IQ, and has a high-level ground game. Being so outmatched on the mat, Walker can only hope to contain and prevent as much damage as possible if the fight goes there.

