Magomed Ankalaev meets Johnny Walker in a rematch of top-10 light heavyweights in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.
Ankalaev (17-1-1, 1 NC) is unbeaten in his last 11 bouts, although the two most recent were a split draw against Jan Blachowicz a year ago and a no contest against Walker in October, which ended in Round 1 when Ankalaev landed an illegal knee that rendered Walker unable to continue. Ankalaev is No. 5 in the ESPN light heavyweight rankings.
The ninth-ranked Walker (21-7, 1 NC) has not lost in his last four bouts, with three victories preceding the no contest.
The year's opening UFC fight card also features another top-10 rematch: Matheus Nicolau (No. 8) vs. Manel Kape (9) at men's flyweight. Nicolau won the first meeting in 2021 by split decision.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Men's flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape
Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez
Men's bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira
ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Welterweight: Preston Parsons vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Men's bantamweight: Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolaños
Men's bantamweight: Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus
Men's featherweight: Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva
Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta
Men's flyweight: Felipe Bunes vs. Joshua Van
Ian Parker's betting tip
This could be a No. 1 contender fight for the next shot at the light heavyweight title. Ankalaev is currently a 5-to-1 favorite, as he should be. He is the better striker, with a higher fight IQ, and has a high-level ground game. Being so outmatched on the mat, Walker can only hope to contain and prevent as much damage as possible if the fight goes there.
For Parker's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Alan Jouban, a former UFC welterweight and current ESPN MMA analyst, as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.
