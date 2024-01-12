Open Extended Reactions

The scheduled UFC flyweight contender fight between Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau is off, promotion officials told ESPN on Friday.

Kape missed weight by 3.5 pounds Friday morning, coming in at 129.5 pounds. The bout with Nicolau was scheduled for UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The weight limit for a nontitle flyweight fight is 126 pounds.

ESPN has Nicolau ranked No. 8 and Kape ranked No. 9 in the world at flyweight. Nicolau already owns a win over Kape via split decision in 2021.

Kape (19-6) has won four in a row but has had six fights canceled in the past two years, in most cases through situations beyond his control. The 30-year-old from Angola is coming off a unanimous decision win over Felipe Dos Santos at UFC 293 in September.

Nicolau (19-3-1) won six straight fights before falling to top contender Brandon Royval in April. The 31-year-old Brazilian has a 7-2 record in UFC across two stints with the promotion.