A heavyweight matchup between fan favorite Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura will headline a UFC Fight Night in March, UFC CEO Dana White announced Friday.

The event will take place March 16 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Tuivasa (15-6) has hit a rough patch, as he has been finished by three consecutive opponents. The Aussie has fought some of the best of his weight class during that stretch, however, in Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

Prior to this skid, Tuivasa had won five in a row.

Tybura (24-8), of Poland, is 7-2 in his past nine appearances. His only losses during that time have come against current interim champion Tom Aspinall and Volkov.

Tuivasa and Tybura are ranked as the UFC's Nos. 9 and 10 heavyweights, respectively.