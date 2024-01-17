Open Extended Reactions

Tatiana Suarez's UFC journey has been hit with another obstacle.

The top UFC women's strawweight fighter is injured and out of her scheduled contender fight against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 on Feb. 17 in Anaheim, California, UFC officials confirmed with ESPN on Wednesday.

Mackenzie Dern will fill in against Lemos in Suarez's place.

Lemos is ranked No. 2 in the world by ESPN at 115 pounds, while Dern is No. 8. Suarez is ranked No. 4.

Suarez wrote on Instagram that the injury is a minor setback and she will not be out a long time. She has dealt with numerous injuries, which have halted what many believe could be a championship-level career.

"Injuries happen, it's part of the game," Suarez wrote. "I'm thankful it's not something that will keep me out for an extended amount of time. All I can do now is focus on the things I can control and that's stay on the grind. Mentally focused and continuously learning and evolving. Doing what I can and striving for greatness every day."

Lemos (13-3-1), 36, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to champion Zhang Weili at UFC 292 in August. The Brazilian fighter was on a two-fight winning streak coming into that bout and has won seven of her past nine bouts.

Dern (13-4), 30, is coming off a TKO loss to former champ Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 in November. The Arizona native of Brazilian descent, who trains out of Southern California, has alternated wins and losses over her past six bouts.