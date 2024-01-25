        <
          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov

          Roman Dolidze was in high spirits during his winning streak. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN
          Jan 25, 2024, 02:58 PM ET

          Roman Dolidze meets Nassourdine Imavov in the middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

          Dolidze (12-2) will be looking to get back on track after seeing a four-fight winning streak end in his last fight, a decision loss to Marvin Vettori in March.

          Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) is winless in his last two, most recently a June bout with Chris Curtis that ended in a no contest after an accidental clash of heads left Curtis unable to continue.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          The UFC fight card

          ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov
          Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober
          Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
          Women's flyweight: Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko
          Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov
          Welterweight: Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke
          ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
          Strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita
          Men's flyweight: Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson
          Welterweight: Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez
          Men's featherweight: JeongYeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder
          Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva
          Lightweight: Landon Quiñones vs. Marquel Mederos
          Heavyweight: Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues