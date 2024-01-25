How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov

Roman Dolidze meets Nassourdine Imavov in the middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.
Dolidze (12-2) will be looking to get back on track after seeing a four-fight winning streak end in his last fight, a decision loss to Marvin Vettori in March.
Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) is winless in his last two, most recently a June bout with Chris Curtis that ended in a no contest after an accidental clash of heads left Curtis unable to continue.
The UFC fight card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
Women's flyweight: Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov
Welterweight: Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke
ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita
Men's flyweight: Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson
Welterweight: Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez
Men's featherweight: JeongYeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder
Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva
Lightweight: Landon Quiñones vs. Marquel Mederos
Heavyweight: Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues