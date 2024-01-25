How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov

Open Extended Reactions

Roman Dolidze meets Nassourdine Imavov in the middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Dolidze (12-2) will be looking to get back on track after seeing a four-fight winning streak end in his last fight, a decision loss to Marvin Vettori in March.

Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) is winless in his last two, most recently a June bout with Chris Curtis that ended in a no contest after an accidental clash of heads left Curtis unable to continue.

How to watch the fights

The UFC fight card