The Professional Fighters League launches its pay-per-view Super Fight series in a big way when it pits PFL champions against Bellator champions on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event at Kingdom Arena features two matchups of current PFL champs against the titleholders from newly acquired Bellator, along with several other matchups between former champs from both promotions. The fights will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 3 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m.

In the main event, heavyweight titleholders collide when PFL's Renan Ferreira (12-3) meets Bellator's Ryan Bader (31-7). Prior to that, PFL light heavyweight champ Impa Kasanganay (15-3) drops to middleweight to face the undefeated Bellator titlist at that lower weight class, Johnny Eblen (14-0).

In addition, Bellator welterweight titleholder Jason Jackson (17-4) takes on ex-PFL champ Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) and ex-Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (17-2) moves up to heavyweight to face former PFL belt-holder Bruno Cappelozza (16-6).

What are the storylines behind the top fights at the PFL champs vs. Bellator champs event? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the essentials.

PFL champs vs. Bellator champs fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 3 p.m. ET

Heavyweight: Renan Ferreira (c) vs. Ryan Bader (c)

Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay (c) vs. Johnny Eblen (c)

Featherweight: Gabriel Braga vs. Patricio Freire (c)

Catchweight (182 pounds): Ray Cooper III* vs. Jason Jackson (c)

Heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza* vs. Vadim Nemkov*

Light heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Men's lightweight: Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee*

ESPNews/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Men's lightweight: Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales

Men's lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio

Women's lightweight: Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao

Flyweight (amateur): Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira

(c) = current champion | * = former champion

How to watch the fights

Watch the PPV and all other fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Watch the prelims on ESPN News and ESPN+. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

Don't have ESPN News? Get instant access.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL and Bellator card.

