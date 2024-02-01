Open Extended Reactions

The UFC is seeking a new main event for its return to the Jersey Shore.

Sean Brady is injured and out of the planned welterweight headliner against Vicente Luque on March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, sources confirmed with ESPN on Thursday. It's unclear whether Luque will remain on the card, sources said.

Brady wrote on Instagram that he has a "nagging injury" and wouldn't be able to make that date. The bout was never officially signed. Brady wrote that he would be ready by the end of April or early May.

The news was first reported by Harry Mac.

Brady (16-1), a 31-year-old Philadelphia native, is considered one of the top up-and-coming 170-pound fighters in the world. He is coming off a third-round submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in December.

Luque (22-9-1) was initially booked for UFC 296 in December, but his scheduled opponent, Ian Machado Garry, withdrew during fight week with an illness. Luque, a 32-year-old Brazilian fighter who was born in New Jersey, has won five of seven.