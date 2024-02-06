How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer

Jack Hermansson meets Joe Pyfer in the middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.
Hermansson (23-8) has not fought since a loss to Roman Dolidze in December 2022. He was scheduled for a bout last June but withdrew, citing an unspecified injury.
Pyfer (12-2) has won five fights in a row, most recently a second-round submission of Abdul Razak Alhassan in October.
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.
The UFC fight card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer
Men's featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers
Middleweight: Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria
Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates
Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Bolaji Oki
Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil
Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio
Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells
Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov
Men's featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Hyder Amil
Men's bantamweight: Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng