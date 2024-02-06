How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Hermansson meets Joe Pyfer in the middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Hermansson (23-8) has not fought since a loss to Roman Dolidze in December 2022. He was scheduled for a bout last June but withdrew, citing an unspecified injury.

Pyfer (12-2) has won five fights in a row, most recently a second-round submission of Abdul Razak Alhassan in October.

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

The UFC fight card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Men's featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers

Middleweight: Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates

Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Bolaji Oki

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil

Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio

Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells

Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov

Men's featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Hyder Amil

Men's bantamweight: Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng

