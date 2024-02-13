Alexander Volkanovski has a UFC exit strategy -- but a loss to Ilia Topuria isn't a part of it

Open Extended Reactions

Alexander Volkanovski has a UFC exit strategy -- it just doesn't involve a second straight defeat and the relinquishing of his featherweight belt to Ilia Topuria this weekend.

Volkanovski (26-3) will put the belt he has held since December 2019, when he defeated Max Holloway by unanimous decision, on the line in Anaheim just five months after he saw his dreams of dual-champion status snatched away in brutal fashion by Islam Makhachev.

Immediately after that crushing defeat, Volkanovski gave an emotional insight into his psyche, which left many questioning whether, after such a dominant run, cracks were suddenly starting to emerge within the usually unflappable Australian.

But he says that is not the case and that life after mixed martial arts does not worry him, despite admissions after that loss to Makhachev, he "needed to fight" for his mental well-being.

"That's obviously going to be a question [people have], especially after seeing what I talked about [after the second loss to Islam], but they don't realize that right now, all that matters to me is my career and my family," Volkanovski told ESPN.

"My career I know [will end], I'm already prepared, I've got a good team around me, I understand that. I know what makes me tick right now. But I'm in my prime, and I know that time's limited, so there's pressure there, obviously.

"But I know once that's done, I'm going to have to shift [my life]. There'll be no fighting career, as you say, then that energy is going to have to shift into business, whatever it is, or commentary, or behind the camera; I know that is going to shift, I'm aware of that. But a lot of people aren't aware of what makes them tick. I'm lucky that I do.

"But right now, that's why we get antsy when we're not capitalizing on our time, like I'm in my prime; don't waste my time, get me in the Octagon, let me make my money, let me build this legacy and let me do my thing, and then let me do that again until I'm done. Right now, it's all I can do; it's family and fighting; after that, it will change."

Alexander Volkanovski says he has a point to prove in his featherweight title defence at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California Mark Metcalfe/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

One man adamant Volkanovski won't fight on too long is his coach, Joe Lopez, who has been the fighter's corner throughout his mixed martial arts career. While Lopez says there are "no regrets" about the decision to take the Makhachev rematch on 11 days' notice, rejecting suggestions it was irresponsible, he does agree Volkanovski is closer to the end of his career than the start, and wants to ensure life in retirement for his charge will be just as good as it is now.

"Like I always say, we've got these set exercises or drills that we do each week, and when he's not meeting those times, that's when I've got to say, 'Hey, Alex, it might be time to hang the gloves up,'" Lopez told ESPN when asked if Volkanovski's best performances were still ahead of him.

"But right now, he's still hitting all the times, at the moment, the body's still there, the mind's still there, so we'll keep going. We might have only a couple of years left. I don't think we'd want to go any more than that.

"And our whole goal, or for me anyway as his coach and his friend, was to set him up for life so he doesn't have to fight anymore. He's got a beautiful family, and I just want all the best for him in the future, so he doesn't have to be one of these guys who has to keep fighting because he didn't save his money or didn't work his money well."