UFC middleweight fighter Sedriques Dumas was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of battery, according to Escambia County (Florida) jail records.

Dumas, 28, is being held without bond. He is scheduled to be in court March 5, per records.

Dumas posted a video to his Facebook page late Monday night or early Tuesday of him appearing to be confronted by law enforcement. An officer told Dumas that police got a "disturbance call" from a woman who said her boyfriend was banging on her door and ringing the doorbell.

"I'm not her boyfriend, so that wasn't me," Dumas told the officer. "We've been broken up. ... We're not together. I'm just f---ing walking."

Later, Dumas said: "What, you try to say I hit her or some s---? Please don't play with me like that."

Dumas has won two straight in the UFC and is coming off a unanimous decision over Abu Azaitar at UFC 294 last October.

Prior to signing with the UFC in 2022, Dumas was accused of hitting a woman in the face during an altercation at and outside a bar in Pensacola, Florida. The case was closed with no arrests being made.