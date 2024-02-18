Open Extended Reactions

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- UFC 300 finally has its main event.

Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight title against former champ Jamahal Hill in the headliner April 13 in Las Vegas, UFC CEO Dana White announced Saturday night on social media after UFC 298.

ESPN has Pereira ranked No. 7 on its pound-for-pound list.

Pereira (9-2) is the former UFC middleweight champion and he was the quickest to ever win two divisional titles in UFC history (seven fights).

The Brazilian knockout artist stopped Jiri Prochazka via TKO to win the 205-pound belt at UFC 295 last November. Pereira, 36, knocked out Israel Adesanya in November 2022 to win the middleweight title before dropping the belt back to Adesanya last April.

Hill (12-1, 1 NC) has been out due to a torn Achilles. He never lost the light heavyweight title, but relinquished the belt due to the injury last summer. Hill, a 32-year-old Chicago native, has won four straight and beat Glover Teixeira to win the title in January 2023.

Pereira vs. Hill is the third title fight added to the card. Justin Gaethje will put his BMF belt on the line against Max Holloway and Zhang Weili defends the UFC women's strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan, as well.