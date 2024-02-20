Open Extended Reactions

The PFL's 2024 regular season will kick off April 4 in San Antonio with fights at heavyweight and in its new women's flyweight division, officials announced Tuesday.

The 2024 season, which will also include light heavyweight, welterweight, lightweight and featherweight divisions, will continue its opening round on April 12 in Las Vegas and April 19 in Chicago.

The league did not reveal its entire 2024 roster or any matchups, but the season will feature the deepest talent pool in PFL history. The promotion merged with Bellator MMA in late 2023, and it will add current and former Bellator champions to its season format, including flyweight titlist Liz Carmouche, light heavyweight Phil Davis, lightweight Patricky Pitbull and welterweight Andrey Koreshkov.

"The toughest test in MMA, the PFL regular season, just got tougher with the addition of stars from Bellator," PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a released statement. "This promises to be the biggest regular season in history, with the PFL heading to 10 top markets around the country and distribution to 160 countries around the world."

In addition to Bellator talent, some standouts from PFL Europe will compete in the regular season, including women's flyweight Dakota Ditcheva and light heavyweight Jakob Nedoh.

After the season-opening heavyweight and women's flyweight fights in San Antonio, the season will continue with light heavyweight and lightweight contests in Las Vegas, then welterweight and featherweight bouts in Chicago.

The events air on ESPN in the United States. Tickets to each event go on sale Wednesday.