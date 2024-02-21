How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval

Open Extended Reactions

Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno meets recent title challenger Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Mexico City. The fights at Mexico City Arena are on ESPN+, with the 10 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 7 p.m.

Moreno (21-7-2), who is from Tijuana, Mexico, has not fought since July, when he lost his 125-pound title to Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno is No. 2 in the ESPN men's flyweight rankings.

The seventh-ranked Royval (15-7) also is coming off a loss to Pantoja, dropping a unanimous decision in a December title challenge. Royval is from Denver.

Moreno and Royval met in 2020, with the Mexican winning by first-round TKO. Moreno was originally scheduled to face Amir Albazi this weekend, but Albazi withdrew because of an unspecified injury.

The UFC Mexico City fight card

ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET

Men's flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Men's featherweight: Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega

Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado

Men's bantamweight: Raul Rosas vs. Ricky Turcios

Strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes

Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Cristian Quiñonez vs. Raoni Barcelos

Men's flyweight: Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca

Men's flyweight: Édgar Cháirez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Farés Ziam

Men's flyweight: Luis Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar

Men's flyweight: Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos

Men's featherweight: Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov

