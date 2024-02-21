PFL vs. Bellator: Champs -- live results and analysis

Open Extended Reactions

The Professional Fighters League launches its pay-per-view Super Fight series in a big way when it pits PFL champions against Bellator champions on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event at Kingdom Arena features two matchups of current PFL champs against the titleholders from newly acquired Bellator, along with several other matchups between former champs from both promotions. The fights will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 3 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m.

In the main event, heavyweight titleholders collide when the PFL's Renan Ferreira (12-3) meets Bellator's Ryan Bader (31-7). Prior to that, PFL light heavyweight champ Impa Kasanganay (15-3) drops to middleweight to face the undefeated Bellator titlist at that lower weight class, Johnny Eblen (14-0).

In addition, Bellator welterweight titleholder Jason Jackson (17-4) takes on ex-PFL champ Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) and ex-Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (17-2) moves up to heavyweight to face former PFL belt holder Bruno Cappelozza (16-6).

Brett Okamoto and Jeff Wagenheim break down every fight and big moment on a historic fight card in Riyadh.