UFC top prospect Raul Rosas Jr. fell ill and was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bantamweight fight Saturday night at UFC Mexico City just minutes before the fighters were supposed to enter the cage, it was announced on the broadcast.

Rosas was supposed to fight Ricky Turcios on the main card from Arena CDMX. The fight has been rebooked for next week at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, according to the broadcast.

Rosas (8-1) is one of the best young fighters in the world. A California-born fighter who represents Mexico, he was the youngest athlete to sign with the UFC, doing so when he was 17. Rosas, now 19, is 2-1 in the promotion with a pair of finishes.

Turcios (12-3), a 30-year-old Texan, won "The Ultimate Fighter" tournament in 2021.