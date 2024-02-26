How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

Open Extended Reactions

Jairzinho Rozenstruik meets Shamil Gaziev in the heavyweight main event of a matinee UFC Fight Night on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 4 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 1:30 p.m.

Rozenstruik (13-5) has struggled since starting his career 10-0, dropping three of his last four fights. Most recently, he lost to top-10 heavyweight Jailton Almeida by first-round submission in May.

Gaziev (12-0) made his UFC debut in December, scoring a second-round TKO of Martin Buday. The 34-year-old from Dagestan has had finishes in all but one of his fights.

This fight card originally was to be the UFC's debut in Saudi Arabia, but that debut was postponed to June and this card was shifted to Las Vegas.

