        <
        >

          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

          Jairzinho Rozenstruik will be looking to get his power-packed career back on track Saturday in Las Vegas. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN
          Feb 26, 2024, 11:27 AM ET

          Jairzinho Rozenstruik meets Shamil Gaziev in the heavyweight main event of a matinee UFC Fight Night on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 4 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 1:30 p.m.

          Rozenstruik (13-5) has struggled since starting his career 10-0, dropping three of his last four fights. Most recently, he lost to top-10 heavyweight Jailton Almeida by first-round submission in May.

          Gaziev (12-0) made his UFC debut in December, scoring a second-round TKO of Martin Buday. The 34-year-old from Dagestan has had finishes in all but one of his fights.

          This fight card originally was to be the UFC's debut in Saudi Arabia, but that debut was postponed to June and this card was shifted to Las Vegas.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
          Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro
          Men's flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev
          Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett
          Men's bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan
          Men's bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
          ESPN+, 1:30 p.m. ET
          Men's flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg
          Men's bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat
          Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
          Men's bantamweight: Vinicius Oliveira vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
          Lightweight: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov