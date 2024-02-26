How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

Jairzinho Rozenstruik meets Shamil Gaziev in the heavyweight main event of a matinee UFC Fight Night on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 4 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 1:30 p.m.
Rozenstruik (13-5) has struggled since starting his career 10-0, dropping three of his last four fights. Most recently, he lost to top-10 heavyweight Jailton Almeida by first-round submission in May.
Gaziev (12-0) made his UFC debut in December, scoring a second-round TKO of Martin Buday. The 34-year-old from Dagestan has had finishes in all but one of his fights.
This fight card originally was to be the UFC's debut in Saudi Arabia, but that debut was postponed to June and this card was shifted to Las Vegas.
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro
Men's flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett
Men's bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan
Men's bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
ESPN+, 1:30 p.m. ET
Men's flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg
Men's bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat
Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Men's bantamweight: Vinicius Oliveira vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
Lightweight: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov