Jorge Masvidal is all but out of retirement, telling ESPN that he is training for a boxing match later this year and plans to fight again in MMA.

"All I could tell you is I'm getting ready for some type of combat and it's gonna be in the boxing realm," Masvidal said in an interview this week. "I don't know this or that or who it's going to be."

Masvidal, who announced his retirement in April after a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, has been teasing on social media a potential boxing match with fellow former UFC star Nate Diaz. The two fought for the inaugural, symbolic BMF title in 2019 with Masvidal winning via TKO due to a Diaz cut.

But Masvidal doesn't plan on stopping there. He has also expressed interest in fighting Justin Gaethje, the current BMF titleholder, and Colby Covington, Masvidal's former best friend and now hated rival. Covington defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision in 2022 at UFC 272.

"I think he's a f---ing great fighter, but I also think I'd whup his motherf---ing ass," Masvidal said of Gaethje. "I don't know why. Something about his style. And I like his style because he comes to fight. He's not coming to f---ing score points. He's coming to fight and end a motherf---er."

Masvidal didn't have as many positive words for Covington -- or any. The deeply personal beef between the two was not quashed after they fought. In fact, Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington and punched him outside a steakhouse in Miami Beach in the weeks after the fight. Masvidal was arrested for the offense and took a plea deal in November, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor and getting sentenced to time served.

"[I'd fight him] in the UFC or f---ing in the parking lot of KFC, I don't f---ing know," Masvidal said. "But it's going to f---ing happen, brother. That's all I know."

Masvidal has been focusing on being a promoter during his short-lived retirement. His Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion has an event Saturday in Orlando, Florida, headlined by a heavyweight title fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and former UFC veteran Alan Belcher.