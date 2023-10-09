UFC middleweight Paulo Costa underwent surgery to treat an infected bursa on his right elbow three weeks ago, ahead of his high-profile bout against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 on Oct. 21.

Costa, of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, revealed the surgery via social media Monday. He told ESPN the bursa became infected and was removed but he did everything he could to ensure he would still make the fight.

"I will not pull out of this fight," Costa told ESPN via text. "I can beat him 99 out of 100 times. Only if the doctor doesn't allow me. I want that fight."

The middleweight matchup between Costa (14-2), a former title challenger, and Chimaev (12-0) is one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Neither one has fought in 2023.

Costa was last seen winning by decision over former champion Luke Rockhold in August 2022. Chimaev hasn't fought since he missed weight for a scheduled bout against Nate Diaz and ended up fighting Kevin Holland instead last September.

The UFC 294 card will take place in Abu Dhabi. A lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira is the headliner.