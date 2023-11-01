Open Extended Reactions

Popular former UFC fighter and television analyst Paul Felder has re-enrolled in the USADA drug-testing pool, though that does not necessarily mean he will compete again.

Felder was recently tested by USADA and that test was published on the agency's website Wednesday, signaling that Felder was officially back in the program. That means the former lightweight fighter will be eligible to compete again in the UFC in six months, though with USADA and the UFC parting ways in 2024, it's unclear what the new rules would entail.

In May 2021, Felder announced his retirement on a UFC broadcast. He has not fought since November 2020, a short-notice loss to Rafael dos Anjos.

Felder, 39, told ESPN on Wednesday that his entry back into the USADA pool "by no means" is a guarantee he will fight again. Felder said he was inspired by the emotional retirement of "The Korean Zombie," Chan Sung Jung, in August and wanted to keep the door open for a return, which would not be possible unless he was in the USADA pool. Felder described re-enrolling as a "just-in-case" move.

Felder (17-6) had a 9-6 record in six years with the UFC before hanging up the gloves. The Philadelphia native was known for exciting, hard-hitting fights and overcoming adversity. Felder had six fight-night bonuses, including three Fight of the Night performances.