LAS VEGAS -- Ian Machado Garry is suffering from pneumonia and is out of his scheduled bout with Vicente Luque at UFC 296 on Saturday, UFC president Dana White announced Wednesday on social media.

Machado Garry missed the UFC 296 media day Wednesday here with no reason given by the UFC. White said Machado Garry had the flu that turned into pneumonia. The bout will be canceled with not enough time to find a replacement to face Luque.

Machado Garry (13-0) is one of the top up-and-coming fighters in the UFC. The 26-year-old Irish striker is 6-0 in the UFC and is coming off a dominant win over Neil Magny at UFC 292 in August.

Luque (22-9-1) is coming off a unanimous decision over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos in August. The 32-year-old Brazilian snapped a two-fight losing streak in that win.