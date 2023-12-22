Open Extended Reactions

UFC 300 has its first three official fights.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Thursday night on social media that former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will face Aleksandar Rakic and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will move up to featherweight to fight Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas. In addition, top prospect Bo Nickal will face Cody Brundage.

White said none of the three bouts will be the main or co-main event of the pay-per-view card, which promises to be one of the biggest in UFC history.

There were several other fight announcements from White.

At UFC 298 on Feb. 17 in Anaheim, California, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on former title challenger Paulo Costa. The previously announced bout between Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal will also be moved to UFC 298, White said.

The co-main event for the UFC Fight Night card Feb. 24 in Mexico City will be a five-round matchup between former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega. Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi will headline.

The main event for UFC Fight Night on March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, will put New Jersey native Erin Blanchfield against France's Manon Fiorot in a likely women's flyweight title eliminator bout.