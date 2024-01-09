Open Extended Reactions

Jon Jones had a second surgery in four months Monday, the MMA all-time great announced on social media.

The UFC heavyweight champion said that he had a procedure done by Dr. Neil S. ElAttrache in California to shave down bone spurs in his left elbow. Jones had surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon in October, which will likely keep him out for the first half of 2024.

The bone spur operation carries a 10-week healing process, Jones said, so it won't affect his current return timetable.

Jones said he decided to "kill two birds with one stone" and get his elbow issue taken care of while he was recovering from pec surgery. The torn pec kept him out of the UFC 295 main event last November in New York, a heavyweight title legacy matchup against Stipe Miocic, the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. The UFC plans on rebooking Jones vs. Miocic upon Jones' return to the Octagon.

"Sometimes you have to take a small step back in order to move forward," Jones said. "I'm patient."

Jones (27-1, 1 NC) is arguably the best MMA fighter to ever compete in the cage, never having been truly beaten. His only loss was via a controversial disqualification.

Jones, 36, returned after three years in 2023 to move up to heavyweight and win the vacant title against Ciryl Gane via first-round submission. Jones had previously been the longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, the best fighter in that division's history.