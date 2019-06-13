Five underdog recruits who became 2019 NBA draft prospects

The 2019 NBA draft is loaded with prospects who first made their way onto the national radar as high school All-Americans and were ranked among the ESPN 100's top prospects. Others will be selected on June 20 whose profile and skills were lesser known, and for a variety of reasons. Let's take an in-depth look at the development of the following five players, who were unranked as high school prospects, and their path to the next level.

Not rated coming out of high school, Morant played with the likes of Zion Williamson and Nic Claxton during the summer, but at a slight build of 6-2, 150 pounds, he definitely did not pass the high-major eye test. Morant played both on and off the ball, so to witness his point guard ability, you had to follow closely -- but his explosiveness, burst of speed and high basketball IQ caught the attention of some of the mid-majors. Sometimes thin and slight-of-frame kids get labeled, but I saw a toughness about him, along with a drive game and passing ability. Still, no one discerned this level of ability.

"The first time I watched him play, I was hoping we could get him," said Murray State head coach Matt McMahon. "I did believe he could be a NBA player, but not as fast as it happened."