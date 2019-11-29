NBA draft No. 1 pick debate: LaMelo, Edwards or Wiseman?

Anthony Edwards scores 37 points, 33 coming in the second half, but Georgia ultimately falls to Michigan State 93-85. (1:44)

What has changed in the 2020 NBA draft No. 1 pick race since the college basketball season began?

Memphis big man James Wiseman originally had the top spot, but he won't return to the court until Jan. 12 following an NCAA suspension. In Wiseman's absence, Georgia's Anthony Edwards and the NBL's LaMelo Ball have both put up extraordinary performances that have helped their cases as the top prospect.

So who should be No. 1 now? What do NBA teams think? And how close is the race among these three prospects?