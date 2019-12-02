NBA mock draft: New lottery picks and scouting reports

Arizona guard Nico Mannion sits down with ESPN NBA draft analyst Mike Schmitz to break down his athletic finishes and assists off the dribble. (5:08)

What has changed in the 2020 NBA draft picture since the start of the college basketball season?

After breaking down the latest movement in the No. 1 pick race among the NBL's LaMelo Ball, Georgia's Anthony Edwards and Memphis' James Wiseman last week, our NBA draft experts, Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz, highlight more movement in an updated mock draft.

There are risers and fallers throughout the lottery, plus a new projected draft order now that we're nearly one-quarter of the way through the NBA season.

Here are our new projections for 2020, plus scouting notes on some notable prospects.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index was used to create the draft order.