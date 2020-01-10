NBA mock draft: What would the likely lottery teams do at No. 1?

Arizona guard Nico Mannion sits down with ESPN NBA draft analyst Mike Schmitz to break down his athletic finishes and assists off the dribble. (5:08)

What would the likely lottery teams do with a top pick in the 2020 NBA draft?

Approaching the second half of the NBA season, the lottery is starting to take shape. This will be the second draft under the new lottery reform measures that flattened the odds across the board, which helped the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies land the top two picks in 2019.

Teams continue to have major questions about this class, with limited opportunities to fully evaluate many of the top prospects in competitive settings.

To begin to get some more clarity, let's run through our new mock draft projections for both rounds, along with the six teams most likely to get one of the top two picks -- according to projections via ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) -- and what those teams would consider at those slots.