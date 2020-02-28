Jonathan Givony details where he sees Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball going in the 2020 NBA Draft and looks overseas to Deni Avdija. (2:23)

How will a crucial stretch of March basketball swing the 2020 NBA draft?

In a class that has little consensus throughout the lottery, huge moments on the biggest stages could help any prospect break through into another tier of leaguewide draft boards. But unfortunately for NBA teams and fans of the worst squads, not all of the top players will be participating deep into the month.

So what are the key moments and questions to watch? We highlight what you need to follow, whether you're just catching up on the draft now or you've been paying close attention all season -- including Anthony Edwards' final games, the importance of conference and NCAA tournaments, European prospects and more.