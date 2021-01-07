Big NBA draft questions: What scouts want to see from top prospects

The 2021 NBA draft cycle promises to be the most unusual of its kind, with restrictions on the NBA side and postponements and cancellations throughout college basketball making for a high degree of difficulty for evaluators.

With that in mind, ESPN's draft experts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz touch on a range of draft topics during the all-important conference portion of the college hoops season, from the unique ways teams are approaching scouting (including the single-destination NCAA tournament), to the expectations of top-pick candidates Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley, to the ways Kentucky's struggles and Gonzaga's dominance have impacted the draft forecasts for the draft prospects on those teams:

How are NBA scouts approaching the evaluation of this class?