          Big NBA draft questions: What scouts want to see from top prospects

          Cunningham shows off his strength on drive to the bucket (0:16)

          7:00 AM ET

          The 2021 NBA draft cycle promises to be the most unusual of its kind, with restrictions on the NBA side and postponements and cancellations throughout college basketball making for a high degree of difficulty for evaluators.

          With that in mind, ESPN's draft experts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz touch on a range of draft topics during the all-important conference portion of the college hoops season, from the unique ways teams are approaching scouting (including the single-destination NCAA tournament), to the expectations of top-pick candidates Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley, to the ways Kentucky's struggles and Gonzaga's dominance have impacted the draft forecasts for the draft prospects on those teams:

          How are NBA scouts approaching the evaluation of this class?