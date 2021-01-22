NBA draft stock watch: Will Ron Harper Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr. follow in dads' NBA footsteps?

Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. is heating up with a huge slam and a deep 3-pointer, as his father Scottie is here for it. (0:35)

Ron Harper Jr. of Rutgers and Scotty Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt are already household names in the world of basketball, thanks in large part to the way their fathers -- Ron Harper and Scottie Pippen -- excelled as teammates for the NBA championship-winning Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.

But the younger Harper and Pippen are hardly coasting on name cachet alone -- both college players have very real NBA dreams, and both appeared on ESPN's most recent listing of the top 25 collegiate players of 2020-21. With that in mind, NBA draft experts Jonathan Givony and Michael Schmitz sized up the pro potential of both players, including the similarities and differences to their famous fathers' games, while recruiting expert Adam Finkelstein discussed the evolution of both players' play since they arrived on the prep basketball scene.