Keon Johnson grabs the defensive rebound and takes it the other way to score two points for Tennessee. (0:20)

What are the big developments in the 2021 NBA draft class?

The college season is pushing full steam ahead -- we've passed the halfway mark, after two action packed months of competition. What have we learned thus far from some of the biggest standouts of the season? Which players are projected to be lottery picks? And what will scouts be looking for as players close out conference play and approach the postseason?