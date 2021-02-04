Luka Garza gets the ball at the top beyond the NBA 3-point line and pulls up to sink a 3-pointer and extend Iowa's lead to 21-9 over Western Illinois. (0:22)

Iowa star center Luka Garza is the odds-on favorite to win the John R. Wooden Award as college basketball's best player this season. It's what happens to Garza after his career at Iowa (vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m. Thursday, ESPN) ends that remains an open question. NBA scouts are divided on Garza's ability to make an impact at the next level, and most evaluators have him outside the first round.

With that in mind, ESPN draft experts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz took a closer look at Garza's game, examining the skills that could translate, the areas in which Garza needs to improve and comparing him to current NBA players to help contextualize the player he could become as a pro.