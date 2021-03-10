Big NBA draft questions: Ranking the top five stars, Top 100 risers

The top of the NBA draft has never been more loaded (1:32)

What's the latest in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft?

A clear top five has emerged, including Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Southern California's Evan Mobley, the G League Ignite's Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs. But how would our experts and NBA decision-makers rank that group?

With the G League season wrapping up and college conference tournament play beginning, our experts Jonathan Givony, Mike Schmitz and Kevin Pelton answer the latest big draft questions, including prospect rankings, statistical projections, changes to our Top 100 draft prospect rankings and who has the most at stake this weekend.