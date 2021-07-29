Mike Schmitz joins SportsCenter to discuss the measurables of the players expected to be picked in the top five in the NBA draft. (2:35)

The 2021 NBA draft is Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App) with the draft boards of all 30 teams nearing completion and the shape of the lottery crystallizing. What will be the order of a top five that is believed to be historically strong? Which players have played their way into lottery position with an exemplary pre-draft process? Which teams could be looking to move up to nab a top prospect? Who wants to move down with an eye toward dealing for impact players and/or securing their longer-term future?

All of those answers and more are below, with ESPN's latest mock draft of all 60 projected picks, based on our latest intel and scouting.