Check out Chet Holmgren breaking down his defensive prowess and what makes him such a skilled offensive player. (1:31)

It's still very early in the pre-draft process for 2022, but NBA teams are out in full force getting first impressions of many of the best prospects in the 2022 NBA draft class. Although the start of college basketball is still a month away, college pro days, practices and European league games and practices have already made an impact on ESPN's top 100 for 2022.

How did Memphis freshmen Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren fare in their first exposure to high-level NBA decision-makers? How are top prospects Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin and Peyton Watson looking early on in Spokane, Durham and Westwood? Within the international realm, what are the early thoughts on how projected lottery pick Yannick Nzosa and potential first-rounder Ismael Kamagate are playing in Spain and France?

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz crisscrossed the globe over the past few weeks, making evaluations and talking to other league evaluators to help answer those questions. ESPN has also established a new Top 100 as the 2021-22 college basketball season draws nearer on the horizon:

Top 100 for 2022 NBA draft