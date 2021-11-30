Paolo Banchero scores from all over the court as he scores 20 in the first half. (1:46)

Friday night's epic battle between the expected top two picks in the 2022 NBA draft -- Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Paolo Banchero of Duke -- lived up to its billing not only for college basketball fans but for the dozens of NBA evaluators on hand for the matchup in Las Vegas. Holmgren and Banchero both issued strong performances in Duke's thrilling 84-81 win, with Banchero coming strong out of the gate with a 20-point first-half performance, and Holmgren doing most of his damage in the second half and finishing with 16 points.

Who will go No. 1 in the 2022 draft? It's a question ESPN's draft evaluators Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz will continue to consider until next summer's big night, but this week's revision of ESPN's top 100 shows how our experts are stacking them ... for now. In addition to Holmgren and Banchero, ESPN has been all over the country evaluating NBA prospects over the first three weeks of the college basketball season, including a generous selection of important and telling Feast Week games on Thanksgiving week.