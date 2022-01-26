Take a look at the top highlights of the projected top five picks in the 2022 NBA draft. (0:57)

Will Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Duke's Paolo Banchero or Auburn's Jabari Smith hear their name called first when commissioner Adam Silver takes to the podium for June's 2022 NBA draft? Or will it be someone else entirely?

Plenty of time and much debate are still to come as those questions are considered. Which NBA team is on the clock at No. 1 -- a question we won't have answered until the night of the NBA draft lottery on May 17 -- could have much to say about the makeup of the top of the draft. But before that event occurs, there is still a great deal of basketball left to play, with the final two months of the 2021-22 college basketball season likely to elicit major movement, and the concurrent exploits of draft-eligible players from the NBA G League Ignite, Overtime Elite and overseas leagues all part of the tapestry that will shape the eventual selection order.

ESPN's NBA draft experts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz are tasked with keeping it all straight. Givony's latest 2022 NBA mock draft is below, and Givony and Schmitz also weigh in on a handful of players who have seen their stock rise in recent weeks.

Note: The projected 2022 draft order is based on ESPN BPI draft projections as of Monday. The full 1-58 order also reflects picks owed and owned.