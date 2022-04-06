Check out some of the best plays from the projected top five players in this year's NBA draft class, including Jaden Ivey and Jabari Smith. (1:21)

The 2022 NCAA tournament concluded on Monday as Kansas rallied past North Carolina to capture its fourth men's basketball championship. With the college basketball season over, the attention now turns to the 2022 NBA draft on June 23. Duke freshman Paolo Banchero was the only projected top-3 draft pick that competed in the Final Four last weekend, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds in what was likely his last game as a Blue Devil.

Did the extra games help Banchero's draft case with Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn's Jabari Smith sitting at home? Or did it draw more attention to his weaknesses?

ESPN's NBA draft experts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz followed the Final Four action and provide their latest prospect updates. Givony's updated mock draft is below along, along with recent observations on Duke's prospects (Banchero, AJ Griffin, Mark Williams, Trevor Keels), NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player Ochai Agbaji and North Carolina guard Caleb Love.

Jonathan Givony's NBA mock draft