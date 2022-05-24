NBA teams and hopeful prospects assembled in Chicago last week for a packed six-day schedule of events, including the NBA draft combine, the G League Elite Camp and the NBA draft lottery -- as well as the related scrimmages, agency pro days, interviews, drills, measurements, athletic testing and much more that were part of the combine festivities.

There was no shortage of drama as executives from all 30 teams congregated with agents, college coaches, trainers and media members at one central location. Conference finals were underway, general manager and coaching hires were conducted and the unofficial start of NBA free-agency negotiations was in full swing behind the scenes. (Some observers refer to this as tampering season.)

The centerpiece of the occasion was the NBA combine, which wrapped up Sunday and saw several players either help or hurt their standings heading into the NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23. Below is a look at our key observations from the week in the Windy City. Note that mock draft position relates to standing in the May 17, post-lottery version of the 2022 NBA mock draft, which is still to undergo several revisions over the next month: