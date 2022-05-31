The 2022 NBA draft is now just three-plus weeks away, and the speculation over what will occur at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23rd continues to intensify. The landing spots of the presumed "Big Three" of Auburn's Jabari Smith, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero will be the primary storyline until further notice, and more subtle dramas are sure to unfold further down the draft board.

How long will Big Ten stars Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Keegan Murray of Iowa remain in play? Will Kentucky mystery man Shaedon Sharpe overcome concerns about his lack of experience, and few opportunities for evaluation, and earn a selection sooner than expected? Where will the standouts of the pre-draft process, including Santa Clara's Jalen Williams and Arizona's Dalen Terry, be selected?

And beyond where the top players will be picked is the notion of potential trades, with multiple teams that are currently holding top-10 picks widely believed to be entertaining offers, or open to entertaining them.

ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony has spent the preceding days, weeks and months evaluating the players, potential team fits and considering all of the biggest questions, and weighs in with his most recent 1-58 draft projections.