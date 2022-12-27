Victor Wembanyama has cemented himself as the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft behind an MVP-caliber season in France. But after him? Increasing uncertainty.

Scoot Henderson, the presumed No. 2 pick, hasn't played since Nov. 18 after spending three weeks in concussion protocol following a nasal fracture, causing him to miss the G League Winter Showcase, which was heavily attended by NBA decision-makers.

We had an opportunity to watch Henderson participate in three separate practices in Las Vegas, where he looked every bit the elite prospect he's billed as. G League officials said he is being held out due to an abundance of caution as the risk of soft tissue damage is exponentially higher after suffering a concussion and their performance staff wants "to protect his body for his long-term goals."

Several NBA executives in Las Vegas declared they would be surprised if Henderson played in another game this season because he's all but assured of being a top-3 pick.