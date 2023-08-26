Which players are sticking with their current teams and which stars are on the move in NBA free agency?

Many players are staying put, headlined by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who signed a three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension Friday. Other notable players sticking with their home team are Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant.

Among players finding new homes: guard Fred VanVleet (Houston Rockets, forward Bruce Brown (Indiana Pacers) and guard Gabe Vincent (Lakers).

ESPN insider Kevin Pelton reacts to the latest free agency signings and analyzes what free agency means for the league this summer.

Deals

Agreed to re-sign forward P.J. Washington to a reported three-year, $48 million contract

Agreed to a reported five-year extension with guard LaMelo Ball

Forward Miles Bridges signed one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer