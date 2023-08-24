If our NBA Summer Forecast predicts anything, it's this: We're in for an absolute slugfest in the Western Conference as teams try to chase down the defending champion Denver Nuggets after their dominant 2022-23 campaign.

With most of the Nuggets' core healthy and returning, such a task might not be so easy. Then again, this is the conference with Stephen Curry and the refueled Golden State Warriors; Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns; and Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. And who could forget LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers?

And that's not even mentioning the rising Sacramento Kings or the on-paper LA Clippers. Will Victor Wembanyama make a significant impact for the San Antonio Spurs? What kind of jump will the Oklahoma City Thunder enjoy? Can Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert pull it together?

Welcome to the 2023-24 Western Conference. Team by team, here's how our expert panel sees it breaking down.

