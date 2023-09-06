G League Ignite FAQ: Why this roster is the most talented to date

The NBA's G League Ignite will start their preseason on Wednesday against the Perth Wildcats in a pair of games (Sept. 6 and 8, 6 p.m. ET on NBA TV) that will potentially feature multiple 2024 NBA draft picks. After the Ignite saw four players selected in the 2023 NBA draft -- highlighted by Scoot Henderson going No. 3 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers -- this year's roster is the deepest in the program's four-year history.

Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis are currently projected as the Nos. 1 and 2 picks in Jonathan Givony's most recent 2024 NBA mock draft. Holland, a 6-foot-8 forward from Duncanville (Texas) High School, decommited from Texas in April and signed with Ignite. Buzelis, a 6-10 guard at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, signed with Ignite in June 2022 and bypassed playing college basketball.

The draft talent doesn't stop there as there are six other players in contention to be selected next year and beyond.

Givony previews what to expect this season from Ignite, how the team plans to handle having a roster full of talent that needs the basketball to shine and the draft prospects to watch for on Perth.

What should we expect from G League Ignite in Year 4?

Ignite has fortified itself as a top-tier option for the most elite prospects both domestically and internationally, reeling in easily its deepest and most talented roster. The franchise also placed greater emphasis on adding competitiveness and unselfishness in addition to talent and projected high draft picks.

With 55 games scheduled, Ignite will play its most games to date and that doesn't include any potential postseason competition. The schedule includes 16 Showcase Cup games (mid-November to mid-December), 32 regular season games (late December to late March), two games at the G League Winter Showcase (Dec. 19-22 in Orlando), three games at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup (Sept. 21-24 in Singapore) and these two games against the Perth Wildcats (Sept. 6 and 8). At least 1-2 more preseason games will likely be added in early November as well, sources tell ESPN.