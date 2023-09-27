The Damian Lillard-Portland Trail Blazers saga dominated the offseason, but it has finally hit its conclusion.

On Wednesday, Portland agreed to trade Lillard as part of a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Lillard heads to Milwaukee, while Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a Milwaukee 2029 unprotected pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030 go to the Blazers. Phoenix adds Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson in the deal.

With the Lillard move now out of the way, which other moves are in store this season?

ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton is grading all the biggest trades.

LATEST DEALS

Sept. 27: Lillard to Milwaukee in three-team trade

Milwaukee Bucks get:

G Damian Lillard

Phoenix Suns get:

SG Grayson Allen

SG Keon Johnson

SF Nassir Little

C Jusuf Nurkic

Portland Trail Blazers get:

C Deandre Ayton

F Toumani Camara

PG Jrue Holiday

2028 unprotected swap rights

2029 unprotected first-round pick

2030 unprotected swap rights