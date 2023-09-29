College basketball's regular season is still six weeks away, but there's already been significant activity in the NBA draft world with G League Ignite, the Australian NBL and European basketball leagues all underway, causing plenty of movement from our last mock draft released in June.

We've learned quite a bit about this group of 2024 prospects after crisscrossing the globe this offseason, spending time in Australia, Serbia, Hungary and across the U.S. The last few weeks in particular have shown we could be looking at one of the deepest classes of international prospects in recent memory. There are 11 non-collegiate players projected as first-round picks, eight of whom play outside the U.S.

ESPN NBA draft insider Jonathan Givony provides his newest mock draft -- which is still completely wide open at the top of the lottery -- and the latest intel on G League Ignite stars Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis, the rise of Perth's Alex Sarr and why Duke will have to make room in a returning backcourt for freshman guard Jared McCain.

2024 NBA mock draft

The 2024 draft order is based on ESPN projections and reflects the current state of picks owed and owned:

FIRST ROUND

1. Washington Wizards

Ron Holland | G League Ignite | SF | Age: 18.2