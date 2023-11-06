2024 NBA draft rankings: Jonathan Givony's top 25 prospects

Open Extended Reactions

Monday is the first day of the 2023-24 college basketball season, kicking off an increased visibility for the 2024 NBA draft cycle.

Unlike the 2023 NBA draft -- with its suspense surrounding which team would end up with the No. 1 pick (San Antonio Spurs) and not who was the clear No. 1 prospect (Victor Wembanyama) -- there is guaranteed to be significant movement at the top of draft boards until June.

At the moment, G League Ignite forward Ron Holland is at No. 1 thanks to his impressive preseason start. Perth big man Alex Sarr, who has been rapidly rising NBA draft boards in recent months with his play for the Australian team, is right behind Holland. And don't count out USC freshman guard Isaiah Collier with the Trojans' season commencing this week.

Below are ESPN NBA draft insider Jonathan Givony's top 25 NBA prospects.

We are still months away from the 2024 NBA draft on June 27, so these rankings will change -- likely dramatically -- as we learn quite a bit more about these prospects and others who weren't under consideration previously.

Check back all season as we inform you of the risers and fallers of this unpredictable draft class.

Ranking last updated: Monday, Nov. 6. Write-ups last updated: Monday, Nov. 6.

Jump to: Jonathan Givony's Top 100

1. Ron Holland | SF | G League Ignite