Open Extended Reactions

The start of the 2023-24 NBA season has had a little something for everyone.

From Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren battling for the early lead in the Rookie of the Year race to Nikola Jokic reminding everyone why the title runs through Denver until further notice, big men have dominated the early storylines.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey taking over in Philadelphia has proven the 76ers will be just fine in the post-James Harden era, while LeBron James is redefining what players can be capable of in Year 21.

It has been a historic and memorable beginning during the first month of the season so what better time than now to check in on the NBA award front-runners.

Our NBA insiders share the leaders for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.

Who is your way-too-early pick for MVP?

Ramona Shelburne: