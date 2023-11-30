2024 NBA mock draft: Why Isaiah Collier is the new No. 1 prospect

Open Extended Reactions

Since the end of the 2023 NBA draft, there have been questions about the uncertainty with this year's class and which prospect would ultimately emerge as the No. 1 overall pick. With conference play approaching in college basketball, international basketball in full swing and the G League Ignite seven games in, several prospects are still in the mix. Freshman USC guard Isaiah Collier has emerged for now despite a turnover average not becoming of a top pick.

The competition right behind Collier is deep: Alex Sarr remains on the radar following his impressive preseason games against Ignite, Zaccharie Risacher is gaining momentum in France, and freshman Ja'Kobe Walter has a high-platform stage at Baylor to show scouts he's worthy of going at No. 1.

ESPN NBA draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo further examine the competition at the top along with the slow starts of the Ignite's Ron Holland and Izan Almansa.

2024 NBA mock draft

The 2024 draft order is based on ESPN projections and reflects the current state of picks owed and owned:

FIRST ROUND

1. San Antonio Spurs

Isaiah Collier | USC | PG | Age: 18.9