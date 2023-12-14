How Draymond Green's suspension impacts a teetering Warriors season

Open Extended Reactions

Late Tuesday night, after the Warriors dropped a wholly winnable game on the road against the Kevin Durant-less Suns, Golden State coach Steve Kerr fielded a question about Draymond Green, who had been ejected during the third quarter for spinning and clocking Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

At what point does Green's behavior, which has now resulted in three ejections and two suspensions through 15 games this season, become too much -- more of a detriment, now, than the positive energy that fueled their dynasty?

"Draymond's still a hell of a player. Still a really good player," said Kerr, who has won four NBA titles with Green. "So we need him. If we're going to be a really good team, we need him."

That might be be true. But at the moment, there are so many problems the Warriors need to solve that it's not entirely clear Green's availability -- or his play so far this season -- would fix them.