2024 NBA draft: Making the case for selecting Alex Sarr with the No. 1 pick

With so much uncertainty surrounding the 2024 NBA draft class, ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo will take a closer look at the prospects who are in contention to be drafted No. 1 overall.

Joining the NBL's Perth Wildcats after two years developing with Overtime Elite in Atlanta, French-born big man Alex Sarr has come onto the NBA draft scene this season as one of the unique talents in this class. A fixture for France at youth levels who has made significant strides with his body and game over the past few years, Sarr has positioned himself to hear his name called early in June's draft.

Woo breaks down Sarr's game, looks at his strengths and weaknesses, and provides a player comp for the 7-footer moving forward.

Alex Sarr | F/C | Age: 18.6 | Perth Wildcats

Sarr's strengths

The 18-year-old Sarr is one of the most physically gifted players in this draft class -- listed at 7-foot-1, 217 pounds and wielding a 7-4½ wingspan and 9-2½ standing reach -- favorable dimensions and a body type that can still add muscle. He couples that frame with impressive mobility for his size, as a fluid athlete who can move his feet, flashes explosiveness as a leaper, and covers ground effectively on the defensive end.

Sarr has the attributes teams dream of growing and the potential to be a high-level interior defender by NBA standards, able to play the 4 and the 5 and offer rim protection, schematic versatility and some capability to switch on the perimeter. It's easy to envision Sarr progressing into a top-flight defensive big.